See Grace VanderWaal’s Solo Gas Station Party in ‘Waste My Time’ Video

Grace VanderWaal embraces synth pop and a lonely night in a gas station for her new “Waste My Time” video. The 15-year-old singer-songwriter will launch her Ur So Beautiful tour this weekend.

“Waste My Time” is a major departure for the teen, who was introduced to the world as a ukulele-wielding prodigy on America’s Got Talent. The more mature track is dream-pop bliss as VanderWaal wishes she could waste time with the person she likes. In the video, she wanders an empty gas station guarded by a mannequin as rain falls outside.

VanderWaal has released a couple new songs this year and will embark on her second headlining tour this month, which follows her brief June run as an opening act on Florence + the Machine’s High As Hope tour. She released her debut album, Just the Beginning, in 2017 but has not revealed if the new singles from 2019 are part of a longer project. In 2020, she will make her acting debut in Disney’s adaptation of Stargirl.