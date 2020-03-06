Hear Grace VanderWaal’s ‘Today and Tomorrow’ Ahead of ‘Stargirl’ Release

Ahead of her appearance in Disney+ feature film Stargirl, Grace VanderWaal has released new song “Today and Tomorrow.” Stargirl will premiere on the streaming platform on March 13th.

On “Today and Tomorrow,” VanderWaal tenderly sings of unconditional love over the gentle strum of her ukulele. She details the feeling of falling in love with someone, including all the hope and fears that come along with it. “One day I’ll be old and ugly/Will you still be thinking of me?/If we were as brave as we are now/They’ll catch you thinking of me,” she sings toward the end of the sweet, simple tune.

Stargirl is the 16-year-old’s acting debut, with VanderWaal playing the titular Stargirl. It is based on the 2000 book of the same name, written by Jerry Spinelli, which tells the tale of a unique, quirky teen girl who starts at a new high school only to be shunned by the majority of her peers except for a boy named Leo (Graham Verchere).

After winning America’s Got Talent in 2016, VanderWaal has gone on to release one full-length album (2017’s Just the Beginning) and several singles, including last year’s “Ur So Beautiful.”