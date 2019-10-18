 Hear Grace VanderWaal Battle Her Emotions on Angsty ‘I Don’t Like You’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Children of Recluse Dutch Family Thought They Were the Only People Left on Earth Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Grace VanderWaal Battles Her Emotions on Angsty ‘I Don’t Like You’

15-year-old singer-songwriter recently wrapped her Ur So Beautiful Tour

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grace VanderWaal loves you but doesn’t like you on new song “I Don’t Like You.” The singer-songwriter wrapped her Ur So Beautiful Tour late last month.

On “I Don’t Like You,” VanderWaal details the dueling emotions she feels for her partner, especially as fights and insecurities threaten to tear them apart. She decides that it’s best that they call things off, especially since they keep repeating the same breakup/makeup cycle. “We both refuse to lose/We both refuse to choose the higher road,” she sings on the chorus.

VanderWaal has released a couple of new songs this year, including “Ur So Beautiful” and “Waste My Time. In June, she opened for Florence + the Machine on their High As Hope tour. She released her debut album, Just the Beginning, in 2017 but has not revealed if the new singles from 2019 are part of a longer project. In 2020, she will make her acting debut in Disney’s adaptation of Stargirl.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.