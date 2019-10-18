Grace VanderWaal Battles Her Emotions on Angsty ‘I Don’t Like You’

Grace VanderWaal loves you but doesn’t like you on new song “I Don’t Like You.” The singer-songwriter wrapped her Ur So Beautiful Tour late last month.

On “I Don’t Like You,” VanderWaal details the dueling emotions she feels for her partner, especially as fights and insecurities threaten to tear them apart. She decides that it’s best that they call things off, especially since they keep repeating the same breakup/makeup cycle. “We both refuse to lose/We both refuse to choose the higher road,” she sings on the chorus.

VanderWaal has released a couple of new songs this year, including “Ur So Beautiful” and “Waste My Time. In June, she opened for Florence + the Machine on their High As Hope tour. She released her debut album, Just the Beginning, in 2017 but has not revealed if the new singles from 2019 are part of a longer project. In 2020, she will make her acting debut in Disney’s adaptation of Stargirl.