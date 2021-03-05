Grace VanderWaal Returns With Edgy New Sound on ‘Don’t Assume What You Don’t Know’

Grace VanderWaal has an edgy new sound on her new single “Don’t Assume What You Don’t Know.” It’s her first new release since she provided music for her acting debut in the Disney+ film Stargirl.

On “Don’t Assume,” VanderWaal is debuting a brand new look and sound, swapping out her whimsical, folky pop and ukulele for a more electric, rock-tinged vibe. VanderWaal plays electric bass on the new single, which takes aim at Hollywood and being told who you ought be by the industry. The accompanying video shows off the 17-year-old’s brand new buzz cut and a grunge-y aesthetic.

“The song is all about the fantasies of Hollywood and how I’ve personally witnessed the debunking of all those myths,” she told Nylon. “People put fame and beauty on such a pedestal, as if that’s the answer to life and all of that. I want people to take away [from the song] that your life is awesome, and my life is awesome, and everyone just makes the best of what they have and can find their happy shit in their own shit.”

VanderWaal made her debut in 2016, when she won America’s Got Talent at age twelve. Her debut album Just the Beginning was released the following year. Prior to the music she contributed to Stargirl, VanderWaal’s last release was the 2019 EP Letters Vol. 1. She is currently working on a new project and will soon begin shooting a sequel to Stargirl.