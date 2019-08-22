Grace Potter Announces New Album ‘Daylight’ With Soul-Baring ‘Love Is Love’

“I never said I was a saint/I never said I’d be his savior,” sings Grace Potter in the jarringly personal “Love Is Love.” Released today, the song alludes to Potter’s 2017 divorce and subsequent new marriage and is the first taste of the Vermont singer’s upcoming album Daylight, due October 25th.

While thrilling in its musicality, with Potter showing off the powerful voice for which she’s become known, “Love Is Love” is ultimately a challenging listen, as she recounts past mistakes and the notion of infidelity. The pull of love, she proclaims, is simply too strong to deny.

“I’ve always aimed to write songs from a universal perspective; so that anyone who heard my music could relate, but that actually made it harder for me to take ownership of my own perspective. These songs were written so I could process — and be accountable for — my own life experience,” Potter said in a statement. “I had just pulled the ripcord on my whole life. It was an incredibly jarring, private experience. When the dust settled a bit, the last thing I wanted to do was tell the whole world about it through song. It was a very gradual process of re-framing music and its purpose in my life.”

Daylight was produced by Potter’s husband Eric Valentine and features guests Benmont Tench, and Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius. Potter has a string of shows on tap, kicking off August 22nd in Syracuse, New York, at the Great New York State Fair.

August 22 – Syracuse, NY @ Great New York State Fair

August 31 – Nashville, TN @ Live On The Green

September 14 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North

September 15 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North

September 21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond

November 15 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University, The Forum Auditorium