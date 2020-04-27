‘In My Room’ With Grace Potter

Grace Potter attended Rolling Stone‘s Women Shaping the Future event on March 4th, a week before New York’s stay-at-home orders. Now, she joins us for the latest installment of our In My Room IGTV series.

“This is an important time for us all to be within our homes and be with the people we love the most, while also expressing our creativity and whatever we need to express,” she explains from her living room in Topanga Canyon, California, under “strange circumstances” before launching into her first song, “Shout It Out.”

She follows that by moving to the piano — with plenty of mood-setting candles — for a cover of David Bowie’s “As the World Falls Down” and her ballad “Release,” off her album Daylight, which the singer-songwriter released last October.

Grace Potter’s In My Room session follows Joan Jett‘s, Fuerza Regida‘s, Lauv‘s, Waxahatchee‘s, Lucinda Williams‘, James Bay‘s, Lukas Nelson‘s, Nathaniel Rateliff‘s, Steve Earle‘s, Graham Nash‘s, Yola‘s, John Fogerty‘s, and more. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund — to which TikTok pledged $2 million.

