Gov’t Mule to Tease New Concert Film at Special Mountain Jam Event

Gov’t Mule will offer select fans a preview of their new live album and concert film, Bring on the Music, at a special meet and greet ahead of their set at Mountain Jam in Bethel, New York this weekend.

The event will be held at the Museum at Bethel Woods — which is on the festival grounds — June 14th between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. Gov’t Mule will have advanced copies of Bring On the Music, while band members Warren Haynes, Matt Abts, Danny Louis and Jorgen Carlsson will also be on hand. Gov’t Mule will perform on the Mountain Stage at Mountain Jam later that night, with their set starting at 10 p.m. They’ll also perform a special Woodstock tribute June 15th.

Bring On the Music will be released June 28th. The project comprises songs from two shows Gov’t Mule performed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York April 27th and 28th, 2018. Veteran music filmmaker and photographer Danny Clinch directed the concert film.

As for the rest of Mountain Jam, the annual festival officially kicks off this evening, June 13th, with an abridged lineup capped off by back-to-back sets from Vermont outfit Twiddle. The rest of the weekend will also feature performances from Toots and the Maytals, Phil Lesh and Friends, Willie Nelson and Family, Alison Krauss, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, the Avett Brothers and Dispatch. General admission passes are still available via the Mountain Jam website.

Mountain Jam launched in 2005 as a one-day festival celebrating the 25th anniversary of the local independent radio station, WDST/Radio Woodstock (Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes was one of the festival’s co-founders). While for years, Mountain Jam was held at Hunter Mountain in Hunter, New York, this year’s event finds the festival setting up shop at the Bethel Woods Center for the Performing Arts — the same site as the original Woodstock Festival.