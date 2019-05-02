Watch Gov’t Mule Tease New Concert Film, Album ‘Bring On the Music’

Gov’t Mule will release a new live album and concert film, Bring On the Music – Live at the Capitol Theatre June 28th via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. The project comprises songs from two shows Gov’t Mule performed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York April 27th and 28th, 2018.

Veteran music filmmaker and photographer Danny Clinch directed the concert film, notably capturing Gov’t Mule’s updated stage set and production on film for the first time. The live performances will also be mixed with interviews with the band members and behind-the-scenes footage. A trailer for Bring On the Music teases the band’s rendition of the title track and features a snippet of an interview with frontman Warren Haynes, who says, “When you sign on to be a musician, you sign on for life.”

“The song ‘Bring On The Music’ talks about loss and the passing of time as well as the relationship between the band and our audience,” Haynes tells Rolling Stone.

“We’re coming up on our 25th year as a band, which is something we never could have predicted,” he adds. “Gov’t Mule is in a really good place right now and I feel it was important to document that. The Capitol was a legendary theater before it closed. Since it reopened, I’ve played there a lot and the shows are always fun. It has a really great vibe and history and it sounds really good as well.”

Bring On the Music is available to pre-order and will be released digitally, on CD, Blu-Ray and two separate double-vinyl packages. There will also be a two-CD, two-DVD deluxe package, with the CD and DVD featuring entirely different track lists, as well as bonus videos of “Soulshine” and “Traveling Tune,” plus rare photographs shot by Clinch throughout Gov’t Mule’s career.

Gov’t Mule have also extended their summer tour itinerary with a new North American leg that kicks off June 21st at the PNC Pavillion at Riverbed in Cincinnati, Ohio and wraps July 18th at Crossroads in Kansas City, Missouri. The new dates will be squeezed between previously announced runs in May, June, late July and August. Tickets for the new shows go on sale May 10th, while pre-sale tickets will be available May 8th. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Bring On the Music Track List

CD One

1. “Hammer and Nails”

2. “Thorazine Shuffle”

3. “Larger Than Life”

4. “Forsaken Savior”

5. “Broke Down On The Brazos”

6. “Endless Parade”

7. “Lola Leave Your Light On”

8. “Blind Man In The Dark”

9. “Raven Black Night”

CD Two

1. “Traveling Tune” (alternate version)

2. “Stone Cold Rage”

3. “Whisper In Your Soul”

4. “Little Toy Brain”

5. “Trane” > “Eternity’s Breath” > “St. Stephen” (jam)

6. “Pressure Under Fire”

7. “Fool’s Moon”

8. “Revolution Come, Revolution Go” (alternate version)

9. “Bring On The Music”

DVD One

“Intro”

“Traveling Tune (part 1)”

“Railroad Boy”

“Mule”

“Beautifully Broken”

“Drawn That Way”

“The Man I Want To Be”

“Funny Little Tragedy” > “Message In A Bottle” > “Funny Little Tragedy”

“Far Away”

“Sin’s A Good Man’s Brother”

“Mr. Man”

DVD Two

“Life Before Insanity”

“Thorns Of Life”

“Trane”

“Revolution Come, Revolution Go”

“No Need To Suffer”

“Dreams and Songs”

“Time To Confess”

“Comeback”

“World Boss”

“Bring On The Music”

“Traveling Tune (part 2)”

“Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground”

Bonus DVD content:

“Soulshine” video

“Traveling Tune” video (Warren Haynes solo)

Plus rare photos by Danny Clinch of the band through the years!

Gov’t Mule Tour Dates

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

June 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders Fest

June 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn at White River

June 24 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre

June 27 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony SummerStage

June 29 – 30 – Butler, OH @ Smoky Run Music Festival

July 3 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company

July 5 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (10 th Anniversary Celebration)

July 6 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

July 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

July 11 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU

July 12 – Jay, VT @ Stateside Amphitheatre

July 16 – Toledo, OH @ Hensville Park

July 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads