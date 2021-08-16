Governors Ball to Require Full Vaccinations or Negative Covid-19 Tests

Governors Ball has announced its health policy for attending the festival, which takes place September 24th through 26th at New York City’s Citi Field. The festival, which is marking its 10th anniversary, will require full Covid-19 vaccinations or a negative test result for the virus within 72 hours of each day of attendance.

The organizer’s health policy aligns with its presenter Live Nation’s mandate, which requires all attendees, artists and crew, as well as its employees to adhere to the protocols. Beyond Governors Ball, Live Nation also presents other festivals, including Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud California.

In addition to announcing its health measures, Governors Ball also revealed its After Dark schedule, which takes place at various venues in New York before and after the events at the festival. On September 23rd, Freddie Gibbs performs at Schimanski. On September 24th, Earthgang performs at Schimanski. On September 25th, the Brothers Macklovitch (comprising siblings A-Track and Chromeo’s Dave 1) perform at Schimanski, while Muna is set for Bowery Ballroom. On September 26th, Smino is slated for Schimanski and on September 27th, Chiild rounds out the After Dark events at Mercury Lounge.

The festival recently added Kehlani (who performs on September 24th) and BJ the Chicago Kid (who plays on September 26th) to its lineup.

Tickets for Governors Ball‘s After Dark series will be available on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. ET with a presale available to Citi cardmembers on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Single day Friday and Sunday general admission tickets to the festival are also currently available.