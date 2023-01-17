Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar Named 2023 Governors Ball Headliners

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza will headline the 2023 Governors Ball, scheduled for three days at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York from June 9 through 11. This year sees the festival making its move to a new location after two years at Citi Field, having ditched its long-time home at Randall’s Island Park before that.

Lizzo will headline the first night of the festival, topping off a full day of performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, PJ Morton, Michelle, Alexander 23, Davido, Eladio Carrión, and more.

On Saturday, Odesza will take the headlining stage. The day will also feature sets from Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Kennyhoopla, Sarah Kinsley, Oliver Tree, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, Lovejoy, and more.

Kendrick Lamar will close out Gov Ball 2023 on Sunday evening with a headlining set following performances from Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Tems, Pinkpantheress, Girl in Red, Léon, Central Cee, Black Midi, Cat Burns, and more.

The complete 2023 Governors Ball lineup poster can be found below.

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale following an exclusive Citi presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 and a fan early access presale beginning Thursday, January 19. More information is available on the official Governors Ball website.