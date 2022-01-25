 Governors Ball 2022: Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to Headline - Rolling Stone
Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole Tapped to Headline Governors Ball 2022

Three-day NYC fest will also feature Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Clairo, Becky G, and more

Jon Blistein

j cole halsey kid cudi govball citi field lineup nyc music festivalj cole halsey kid cudi govball citi field lineup nyc music festival

J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi

ImageSPACE/MediaPunch/AP; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole will headline the 2022 Governors Ball Festival, which will return to Citi Field in New York City June 10 through 12. 

Cudi will headline the first day of the festival, which will also boast performances from Migos, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Louis the Child, Skepta, Jpegmafia, Beabadoobee, Aly and AJ, Paris Texas, Quin XCII, Julia Wolf, and more. Halsey will feature on day two, along with Flume, Roddy Ricch, Jovi, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Peach Tree Rascals, and DJ Diesel (a.k.a. former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal).

The festival will close out June 12 with J. Cole, Glass Animals, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Coin, Soccer Mommy, Duckwrth, Del Water Gap, J.I.D., and more. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

Tickets for Governors Ball 2022 will go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m. ET on the festival’s website.

governors ball 2022 lineup j cole halsey kid cudi

2022 Governors Ball Lineup

Courtesy of Governors Ball

In This Article: festival announcement, Governors Ball, Halsey, J Cole, Kid Cudi

