Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone to Headline Governors Ball

Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, and Post Malone will headline the 2021 Governors Ball festival, which is scheduled to take place in New York City from September 24th through 26th.

The lineup for the three-day event also boasts DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, 24kgoldn, Cordae, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist, Bleachers, Big Thief, Portugal. The Man, Jamie xx, Dominic Fike, Princess Nokia, 100 Gecs, Bachelor, Orville Peck, and Bartees Strange.

Single-day tickets and three-day passes will go on sale on May 6th at 12 p.m. ET via the Governors Ball website. Citi Cardmembers will have access to a presale starting Tuesday, May 4th, at 9:30 a.m. ET through May 6th at 11:59 a.m. ET.

Governors Ball, which debuted in 2011, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. It will also be moving from its usual location, Randalls Island — which is situated between northern Manhattan and Queens — to the Citi Field complex in Queens. The new location is more accessible by public transit, while there will also be limited parking available. (Governors Ball’s organizers, Founders Entertainment, previously hosted the Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in 2016 and 2017).

Due to continued Covid-19 safety concerns, Governors Ball organizers said in a statement that they will be working closely with New York City officials and follow all state and federal guidelines as mandated at the time of the event.

“Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others.”