Governors Ball 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Governors Ball 2020 has been canceled due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Festival organizers made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, stating that they plan to resume the festival in 2021.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” organizers wrote in a statement. “Simply put — due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”

The statement goes onto say that festival organizers have already begun planning for the next iteration of Governors Ball, in June 2021.

“These are crazy and unprecedented times,” the statement reads, “but New Yorkers are no strangers to challenges. As a city and a community, we will all get through this. New York always does. Now is the time to be smart, look out for one another, and do our part to help the city and the world. We encourage everyone to listen to health officials, be safe, and be excited for the future when we are all on the other side of this.”

All customers who have purchased tickets to Governors Ball this year can either request a refund or transfer their tickets to next year’s festival. All ticket refunds and transfers are available on the Governors Ball website.