Gorillaz to Launch New Apple Music Show ‘Song Machine Radio’

Gorillaz will launch a new four-part Apple Music show, Song Machine Radio, to support their upcoming collection, Strange Timez, out October 23rd.

The first episode will air October 19th at 5 p.m. ET, the second on November 6th at 3 p.m. ET, the third on November 23rd at 2 p.m. ET, and the fourth and final on December 9th at midnight ET. Each member of the animated outfit — 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs — will host their own episode of the hour-long show, with 2D helming the premiere.

Gorillaz didn’t share too many additional details about the series, but the episodes will feature “personalized music selections, special guests, non-music discussions, and segments with Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett.” Along with discussing Strange Timez and their Song Machine Series, the group will reflect on their 20-year history.

Strange Timez will compile the tracks Gorillaz released for the first season of Song Machine, a series they launched back in January with the aim of releasing music outside the constraints of a typical album cycle. The series has featured collaborations with Slowthai and Slaves (“Momentary Bliss”), Peter Hook and Georgia (“Aries”), Schoolboy Q (“Pac-Man”), Cure frontman Robert Smith (“Strange Timez”), and Elton John and 6lack (“The Pink Phantom”). Additional artists set to appear on the record include Beck, St. Vincent, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Goldlink, Jpegmafia, Chai, and Earthgang.

Gorillaz will perform songs from Strange Timez — as well as old favorites — at an upcoming virtual concert, Song Machine Live, airing December 12th and 13th.