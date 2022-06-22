 Gorillaz, Thundercat Link Up for New Song 'Cracker Island' - Rolling Stone
Gorillaz and Thundercat Team for a Gritty, Grooving, and Goofy New Track ‘Cracker Island’

Track marks the animated outfit’s first official offering of 2022

Jon Blistein

Gorillaz have linked up with bassist/goofball extraordinaire Thundercat for a new song, “Cracker Island.”

“Cracker Island” is a bustling blast of dance funk that tempers its slick, bass-heavy groove with plenty of grit and a touch of dark wave energy. Thundercat aides Damon Albarn on the song’s vocals, while the track also features production from Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka, Jr. 

“It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” said 2-D, the animated outfit’s “lead singer.”

“Cracker Island” — which Gorillaz debuted live back in April when they kicked off their world tour in Uruguay — marks the animated outfit’s first new music of 2022. Last year, they dropped a three-track EP, Meanwhile, as well as a massive box set celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut. In Oct. 2020, Gorillaz released Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez, which collected the various star-studded collaborations the group had released throughout the year.

Gorillaz have tour dates in Europe, the U.K., and Australia scheduled through the summer. Their North American tour will launch Sept. 11 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and wrap Oct. 23 at the FTX Arena in Miami.

