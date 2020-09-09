Gorillaz Venture to the Moon With Robert Smith in New ‘Strange Timez’ Video

Gorillaz have tapped Cure frontman Robert Smith for a new song, “Strange Timez,” that marks the latest offering in the animated outfit’s ongoing Song Machine series.

Befitting its title, “Strange Timez” opens with Smith and Damon Albarn sharing vocal duties over an unsettling mix of synths and drums that steadily settles into a thumping, darkwave dance groove.

“Strange Timez” arrives alongside the news that Gorillaz will compile the tracks from their first season of Song Machine into a new release, Strange Timez, out October 23rd. Gorillaz launched Song Machine back in January with the aim of releasing music outside the constraints of a typical album cycle. Prior to “Strange Timez,” they released five tracks: “Momentary Bliss,” with Slowthai and Salves; “Désolé,” with Fatoumata Diawar; “Aries,” with Peter Hook and Georgia; “Friday 13th,” with Octavian; and “Pac-Man” with Schoolboy Q.

The Strange Timez release will include those aforementioned six songs, plus new collaborations with Beck, Elton John, 6lack, Leee John, Kano and Roxani Arias. A deluxe edition will feature additional collaborations with St. Vincent, Earthgang, Joan as Police Woman, Goldlink, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Moonchild Sanelly, Jpegmafia and Chai. The deluxe edition will also include the previously released one-off single, “How Far?” featuring Skepta and late Afrobeat legend Tony Allen.

Strange Timez is available to preorder in multiple formats, including CD, vinyl and cassette. A pair of deluxe box sets are also available, both of which will come with a 210-page Gorillaz “almanac,” as well as an assortment of art prints and other items.

Gorillaz will celebrate Season One of Song Machine with a special ticketed livestream performance on December 12th and 13th.

Strange Timez Tracklist (Deluxe Edition)

1. “Strange Timez” (ft. Robert Smith)

2. “The Valley of the Pagans” (ft. Beck)

3. “The Lost Chord” (ft. Leee John)

4. “Pac-Man” (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. “Chalk Tablet Towers” (ft. St Vincent)

6. “The Pink Phantom” (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. “Aries” (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. “Friday 13th” (ft. Octavian)

9. “Dead Butterflies” (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. “Désolé” (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. “Momentary Bliss” (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. “Opium” (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. “Simplicity” (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. “Severed Head” (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. “With Love to an Ex” (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. “MLS” (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. “How Far?” (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)