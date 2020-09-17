Gorillaz Announce ‘Song Machine Live’ Virtual Broadcast

Gorillaz have announced Song Machine Live, the virtual group’s first performance in two years, airing December 12th and 13th.

The three ticketed shows are a continuation of Gorillaz’s Song Machine video series and will be broadcast live across three different time zones via LIVENow. Noodle, Murdoc, Russel and 2D will be joined by Damon Albarn as they perform songs from their album Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez, out October 23rd, as well as old favorites. A roster of guest artists has yet to be announced.

Gorillaz most recently collaborated with the Cure’s Robert Smith on the Song Machine track “Strange Timez.” Prior to “Strange Timez,” they released five singles through the project: “Momentary Bliss,” with Slowthai and Salves; “Désolé,” with Fatoumata Diawar; “Aries,” with Peter Hook and Georgia; “Friday 13th,” with Octavian; and “Pac-Man” with Schoolboy Q.

The full Strange Timez release will include new collaborations with Beck, Elton John, 6lack, Leee John, Kano and Roxani Arias. A deluxe edition will feature additional collaborations with St. Vincent, Earthgang, Joan as Police Woman, Goldlink, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Moonchild Sanelly, Jpegmafia and Chai. The deluxe edition will also include the previously released one-off single, “How Far?” featuring Skepta and late Afrobeat legend Tony Allen.