Gorillaz Recruit Peter Hook for New Order-Inspired ‘Aries’

Gorillaz recruit Peter Hook for their New Order-inspired new song “Aries,” the latest installment in the cartoon rockers’ Song Machine series.

Damon Albarn and his animated outfit have ably assumed the musical costume of their featured guest, and — buoyed by Hook’s signature bass sound — have created a track reminiscent of New Order’s Factory Records heyday.

The accompanying video, directed by Gorillaz chief animator Jamie Hewlett, finds the band’s Albarn-avatar 2D and Murdoc riding a motorcycle along a photonegative landscape with a rust-colored sky. It’s unclear when the video was created, but the characters appear to be practicing social distancing as they drive along the unpopulated streets.

“Make sure you stay in, you stay safe, and stay tuned,” 2D says in a post-song message. “Oh yeah, and keep washing your hands.”

“Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler,” Gorillaz guitarist Noodle said in a statement of “Aries,” the current Zodiac sign. “Aries” also features U.K. singer/producer Georgia.

Previous entries in the Song Machine series include “Momentary Bliss” with Slowthai and Slaves as well as “Desole” with Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara.

Prior to the worldwide quarantine, Albarn previously revealed that he has so far taped six episodes of Song Machine, and has hinted at collaborations with Schoolboy Q, Tame Impala and more.