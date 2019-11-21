Gorillaz Plot One-Night-Only Screening of New Doc ‘Reject False Icons’

Gorillaz will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their two most recent albums in a new documentary, Reject False Icons, set to screen in theaters one night only, December 16th.

The film was directed by Denholm Hewlett and spans the three-year period during which Gorillaz recorded and released 2017’s Humanz and its 2018 follow-up, The Now Now. It also follows the band on their world tour, which was bookended by their Demon Dayz festivals in the U.K. and U.S.

Reject False Icons will primarily center around Gorillaz’s human masterminds, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, although a statement promises an “immersive journey into the world of Gorillaz and its extended family… featuring never-seen footage, where the virtual meets the real.” The film will also feature appearances from the group’s myriad collaborators, such as Vince Staples, Pusha T, DRAM, De La Soul, Jean-Michel Jarre, Jamie Principle, Yasiin Bey, Kelela, Noel Gallagher and more.

Tickets for Reject False Icons screenings will go on sale November 27th via the film’s website. There, fans can also find more information and a list of participating theaters.