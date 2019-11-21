 Gorillaz Prep New Documentary ‘Reject False Icons’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Bon Iver Embrace Magical Healing in New 'Naeem' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Gorillaz Plot One-Night-Only Screening of New Doc ‘Reject False Icons’

Film will chronicle three years of recording, touring surrounding Humanz, The Now Now

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gorillaz will screen a new documentary, 'Reject False Icons,' for one night only this December.

*

Gorillaz will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their two most recent albums in a new documentary, Reject False Icons, set to screen in theaters one night only, December 16th.

The film was directed by Denholm Hewlett and spans the three-year period during which Gorillaz recorded and released 2017’s Humanz and its 2018 follow-up, The Now Now. It also follows the band on their world tour, which was bookended by their Demon Dayz festivals in the U.K. and U.S.

Reject False Icons will primarily center around Gorillaz’s human masterminds, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, although a statement promises an “immersive journey into the world of Gorillaz and its extended family… featuring never-seen footage, where the virtual meets the real.” The film will also feature appearances from the group’s myriad collaborators, such as Vince Staples, Pusha T, DRAM, De La Soul, Jean-Michel Jarre, Jamie Principle, Yasiin Bey, Kelela, Noel Gallagher and more.

Tickets for Reject False Icons screenings will go on sale November 27th via the film’s website. There, fans can also find more information and a list of participating theaters.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.