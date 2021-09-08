Watch Gorillaz Perform ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ on ‘Fallon’

Gorillaz appeared on The Tonight Show along with AJ Tracey to perform their recent song “Jimmy Jimmy.” Presented like an animated music video, the performance only featured Tracey, with none of the band’s actual musicians shown onscreen.

“Jimmy Jimmy” appears on Gorillaz’s new three-track EP, Meanwhile, released to celebrate Carnival and West London in August. The project opens with “Meanwhile,” featuring Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy, and also includes “Jimmy Jimmy,” featuring Tracey, and “Déjà Vu,” which boasts Jamaica-born, London-based dancehall artist Alicaì Harley.

Last month, Gorillaz debuted all three Meanwhile tracks at one of their two special shows at London’s O2 Arena. The concert — which was free for National Health Service workers and their families — also featured cameos from the Cure’s Robert Smith, New Order’s Peter Hook, and De La Soul’s “Posdunos.”

Gorillaz spent all of 2020 dropping songs, which later appeared on their collection, Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez. The project featured a slew of collaborators including Beck, Schoolboy Q, St. Vincent, Elton John, Slowthai, and Octavian.