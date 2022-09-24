Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert

Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band.

Fresh off their standout Life Is Beautiful set, with the show near Los Angeles, many of Gorillaz’ West Coast collaborators were on hand: Beck first came out to sing “The Valley of the Pagans,” off 2020’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, with Gorillaz before returning to the stage later in the show for the world premiere of their new collaboration “Possession Island,” off the band’s upcoming LP Cracker Island.

The concert also featured the first-ever performance of”Pac-Man” with Schoolboy Q, who appears on the studio version of the Song Machine track, as well as just the second time Gorillaz have performed the Cracker Island single “New Gold” alongside Tame Impala.

Additionally, the Inglewood, California gig included Thundercat helping out on “Cracker Island,” De La Soul delivering their customary “Feel Good Inc.” and Del the Funky Homosapien — having joined Gorillaz two nights earlier in San Francisco — appearing during the encore for his second-ever performance of “Rock da House” along with “Clint Eastwood,” both off Gorillaz’ 2001 debut LP.

Following another Inglewood show Sunday — this time at the YouTube Theater — Gorillaz’ North American tour will continue eastward before concluding Oct. 23 in Miami. Cracker Island will arrive Feb. 2023.