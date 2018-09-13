Rolling Stone
Gorillaz Grow Shrooms in Kaleidoscopic New Video for ‘Tranz’

Track appears on animated outfit’s latest LP, ‘The Now Now’

Gorillaz deliver a mesmerizing performance in the new video for “Tranz,” a track off the animated outfit’s latest album, The Now Now.

The clip finds Gorillaz performing the pulsing synth-rocker on a stage backed by kaleidoscopic visuals that bleed out of the backdrop and into the band’s instruments. By the end of the clip, the performance has exploded into full psychedelia, complete with claymation mushrooms sprouting from the ground and light bursting out of the eyes of singer 2D.

Gorillaz’s artistic mastermind Jamie Hewlett co-directed the “Tranz” video with Nicos Livesey. Blinkink and the production house Eddy provided the clip’s various animation styles, which include hand-held animation, stop-frame needlework and claymation.

Gorillaz have spent much of the summer on the road in support of The Now Now, which arrived in June. The group will kick off the final run of their North American trek October 8th at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The run includes the band’s own Demon Dayz festival, which will take place October 20th in Los Angeles.

