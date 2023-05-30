Gorillaz to Mark Dog Days of Summer With ‘Getaway Shows’
Gorillaz have announced a short run of shows in the U.S., which will take place in September. Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf will support all dates. Per a statement, the trek will mark the group’s final run of U.S. dates in support of Cracker Island, the band’s most recent album featuring Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and more that arrived in February.
Dubbed “The Getaway Shows,” the band will perform at amphitheaters and stadiums in four cities: Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston, during the dog days of summer. Per a statement, the shows will “find 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel on the run in the U.S., having packed into their van following Gorillaz’ recent back-to-back Coachella performances.”
Ticket presales begin on May 31 at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets available on June 2 local time via the band’s website.
Trending
In April, Gorillaz performed both Coachella weekends, joined by a bevy of guests, including Bad Bunny, Beck, Yasiin Bey, Thundercat, Little Simz, Del the Funky Homosapien, and the surviving members of De La Soul. In April, Damon Albarn and company also performed “Possession Island” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which featured Beck.
Gorillaz ‘The Getaway’ Shows
Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Q2 Stadium
Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
More News
-
-
-
-
Arctic Monkeys Get the Face On With First Full 'Mardy Bum' Performance in Over 10 Years
- Cuddles In the Kitchen
- By
-
Machine Gun Kelly Contends With His Legacy on New Single 'Pressure'
- What Makes a Legend
- By