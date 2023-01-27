fbpixel
Gorillaz Keep Up the Pace With New Song ‘Silent Running’

Latest Cracker Island track features vocals from frequent collaborator Adeleye Omotayo
Gorillaz Gorillaz*

Gorillaz have shared a slinky new song, “Silent Running,” featuring longtime collaborator Adeleye Omotayo, from their upcoming album Cracker Island, out Feb. 24. 

“Silent Running,” per a press release, was the first Cracker Island song Gorillaz worked on with producer Greg Kurstin at his studio in Los Angeles. Musical mastermind Damon Albarn described the mid-tempo funk gem as having “that sort of mesmerizing dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.”

Or, as Gorillaz’s animated frontman 2D evocatively put it, “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway.”

Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett is also at work on an official music video for “Silent Running.” An release date for that hasn’t been released, though the clip did get its own short trailer, which appears to involve a bit of witchcraft in the Hollywood Hills. 

“Silent Running” is the fifth song Gorillaz have shared from Cracker Island, along with “Skinny Ape,” “Baby Queen,” “New Gold” (featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown), and “Cracker Island” (featuring Thundercat). The album will also feature contributions from Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, and Beck.

