See Gorillaz Cover Blur’s ‘Song 2’ With Graham Coxon

Damon Albarn staged a “cross pollination” between his many projects Saturday as his Gorillaz‘ welcomed Blur guitarist Graham Coxon onstage to cover that band’s “Song 2.”

The unlikely collaboration – the performance marked the first time Albarn’s animated act had covered a Blur song live – occurred during Gorillaz’ guest-filled Demon Dayz Festival in Pico Rivera, California, MXDWN reports.

Albarn, melodica in hand, and company initially played “Song 2” in the quirky style of Gorillaz before Coxon walked out on stage unannounced, guitar slung on his shoulder, and launched into the traditional version of the 1997 hit, with Gorillaz fans yelling along with its “Woo Hoo” chorus.

Albarn and Coxon last performed together at Blur’s final The Magic Whip reunion show in November 2015.

The one-day Demon Dayz Festival also featured sets by Erykah Badu, the Internet, DRAM, Kilo Kish and Tony Allen, the latter of whom also performs with Albarn in the Good, the Bad and the Queen (who are also set to return in the near-future). Many of the artists involved – as well as De La Soul, George Benson and Peven Everett – were also enlisted to perform during Gorillaz’ set.