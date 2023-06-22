fbpixel
Gorillaz Cancel Getaway Shows Due to ‘Circumstances Beyond Our Control’

E-mail sent to ticket holders cited "scheduling conflicts" as reason that short U.S. trek was called off
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Coachella

Less than a month after announcing a short September trek dubbed “the Getaway Shows,” Gorillaz have called off all the shows, per an e-mail sent to those who had already bought tickets. The shows were meant to support the band’s latest album Cracker Island, which came out earlier this year.

The Getaway shows were due to take place over a week-and-a-half across Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago and Boston. Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf were due to open on all four dates. Ticketmaster e-mailed fans on Wednesday about the cancellation, citing “scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control” as the reason why the shows have been called off.

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year,” the band offered in the e-mail. “We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Cracker Island was a star-studded return from the band, featuring guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and more. The group performed at Coachella in April, hosting the likes of Bad Bunny, Beck, Yasiin Bey, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien, Little Simz and the surviving members of De La Soul on stage with them across both weekends of the fest.

