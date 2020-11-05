Gorillaz Go Joyriding With Beck in ‘The Valley of the Pagans’ Video

Gorillaz go on a Grand Theft Auto-like joyride through Los Angeles — with Beck tagging along via FaceTime — in the band’s new video for “The Valley of the Pagans,” the latest single off Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez from Damon Albarn’s cartoon outfit.

In the video game-inspired visual, Gorillaz’ Noodle drives carefree through the streets of L.A. — or “Vinewood,” as the video suggests — breaking every imaginable traffic law and ramming into other motorists while the Albarn-voiced 2-D and Beck sing “The Valley of the Pagans” over FaceTIme.

At the end of the video, the Gorillaz’ car is sucked through a wormhole and ends up in the waters outside Plastic Beach, a nod to the band’s 2010 album; in recent interviews, Albarn has hinted at a sequel to that decade-old LP.

On December 12th and 13th, Gorillaz will stage their first concert (albeit virtually) in over two years with Song Machine Live, three separate shows taking place across three time zones from a London venue. A roster of guest artists has yet to be announced. Gorillaz also recently launched their Song Machine Radio station on Apple Music.