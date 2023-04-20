Watch Beck Join Gorillaz for ‘Possession Island’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

Gorillaz stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent single “Possession Island,” which features Beck. Accompanied by a video of the animated Gorillaz characters, the group gave the song an emotive rendition complete with a horn section. At the end, Beck joined Damon Albarn at his piano for a final duet.

Gorillaz and Beck originally debuted “Possession Island” in September during a star-studded show at the Forum in Los Angeles. The song appears on the group’s eighth album, Cracker Island, which dropped in February via Warner Records.

The LP also features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, and Adeleye Omotayo. Gorillaz produced the album with Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr. In a statement, animated band member Noodle Hobbs noted, "Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective."

Cracker Island follows Gorillaz’s expansive 2020 project, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which wasn’t billed as an album so much as a collection of songs Gorillaz released over the year. The group’s last proper studio LP before this one was 2018’s The Now Now.

Gorillaz performed as part of Coachella over the weekend and will appear at the festival again this weekend.