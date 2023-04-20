fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Guest Appearance

Watch Beck Join Gorillaz for ‘Possession Island’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

The song comes off the group's recent LP, Cracker Island
Beck and Gorillaz on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Beck and Gorillaz on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Gorillaz stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent single “Possession Island,” which features Beck. Accompanied by a video of the animated Gorillaz characters, the group gave the song an emotive rendition complete with a horn section. At the end, Beck joined Damon Albarn at his piano for a final duet.

Gorillaz and Beck originally debuted “Possession Island” in September during a star-studded show at the Forum in Los Angeles. The song appears on the group’s eighth album, Cracker Island, which dropped in February via Warner Records.

The LP also features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, and Adeleye Omotayo. Gorillaz produced the album with Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr. In a statement, animated band member Noodle Hobbs noted, “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.”

Trending

Cracker Island follows Gorillaz’s expansive 2020 project, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which wasn’t billed as an album so much as a collection of songs Gorillaz released over the year. The group’s last proper studio LP before this one was 2018’s The Now Now.

Gorillaz performed as part of Coachella over the weekend and will appear at the festival again this weekend.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Drake Bell Found 'Safe,' Police Confirm After Reporting ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Was ‘Missing and Endangered’

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Archie & Lilibet To Have This Kind of Relationship With King Charles III

Clint Eastwood Sets New Movie, 'Juror No. 2,' With Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette

Pusha T's Wife Felt Like An "Oddball" Amongst Rapper Wives With Fake A**es, Heavy Makeup

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad