Gorillaz Abruptly End Roskilde Set After Rapper Falls Off Stage

Gorillaz‘s headlining set at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival ended abruptly Saturday after rapper Del the Funky Homosapien was injured in a stage fall while performing “Clint Eastwood.”

The 2001 single was Damon Albarn and company’s final song of the set, however the band were forced to abandon “Clint Eastwood” midway through the first verse after the rapper’s accident, the Independent reports.

The fall occurs at the 25-second mark of the above video. Gorillaz continued playing while festival staff attended to the rapper. However, when it became evident that Del could not rejoin the band onstage, Albarn cut the music and told the crowd before exiting, “Thank you so much for a beautiful, beautiful night. Unfortunately, we’ve had a… I don’t know yet.”

“One of the [Gorillaz] artists, Del the Funky Homosapien, unfortunately fell from the stage during the last number of Gorillaz’ concert,” Roskilde organizers said in a translated statement. “He was seen on site by a doctor and went to the hospital for further investigation. He’s conscious and talking to his team. We hope he recovers quickly and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Following the accident, the rapper gave a medical update on Twitter. Thank you all for the love! I’m doing alright but will be in the hospital for a bit, the care here is outstanding though,” Del the Funky Homosapien tweeted. “Much love to @gorillaz for having me out and I’ll be back soon yall.”

Gorillaz, who released their new album The Now Now on June 29th, are next scheduled to perform July 11th at Bern, Switzerland’s Gurtenfestival.