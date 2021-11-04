 Tomorrow Comes Today: Gorillaz Prep Massive 20th Anniversary Box Set - Rolling Stone
Tomorrow Comes Today: Gorillaz Prep 20th-Anniversary Box Set

Massive collection contains previously unreleased documents from the Department of Music Correction

Angie Martoccio

Gorillaz will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut with a massive box set, out Dec. 10.

The collection contains previously unreleased documents from the Department of Music Correction, which contains 27 pages of memos, faxes, and early Jamie Hewlett drawings that were thought to be destroyed in a fire.

In addition to the original debut, the eight-LP box set also contains demos, an unreleased live set from the Forum, and the remix LP Laika Comes Home, on vinyl for the first time. The band will also bring their 2020 live show, filmed at Kong Studios HQ in London, to theaters on Dec. 8.

“Whistles have been blown,” drummer Russel Hobbs said in a statement. “Truths have come to light. What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

Gorillaz released their latest LP, Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez, last year. Damon Albarn recently revealed to Rolling Stone that he cut a new Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny in Jamaica. “That’s the seed for the next Gorillaz album,” he said. “I put my seed in the ground and I’ll see what kind of beanstalk grows from it this time.”

Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Tracklisting:

Gorillaz – Disc 1 & 2

1. Re-Hash2. 5/43. Tomorrow Comes Today4. New Genious (Brother)5. Clint Eastwood6. Man Research (Clapper)7. Punk8. Sound Check (Gravity)9. Double Bass10. Rock The House11. 19-200012. Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)13. Starshine14. Slow Country15. M1 A116. Clint Eastwood (Ed Case/ Sweetie Irie Refix)

G-Sides – Disc 3

1. 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)2. Dracula3. Rock The House (Radio Edit)4. The Sounder (Edit)5. Faust6. Clint Eastwood (Phi Life Cypher Version)7. Ghost Train8. Hip Albatross9. Left Hand Suzuki Method10. 12D3

gorillaz

Laika Come Home – Disc 4 & 5

1. Jungle Fresh2. Strictly Rubbadub3. Bañana Baby4. Monkey Racket5. De-Punked6. P457. Dub Ø98. Crooked Dub9. Mutant Genius10. Come Again11. A Fistful of Peanuts12. Lil’ Dub Chefin’13. Strictly Rubbadub (Extended)14. A Fistful of Peanuts (Extended)

Live At The Forum, 2001 – Disc 6 & 7

1. M1 A1 (Live)2. Tomorrow Comes Today (Live)3. Slow Country (Live)4. 5/4 (Live)5. Starshine (Live)6. Man Research (Live)7. Sound Check (Live)8. Re-Hash (Live)9. Clint Eastwood (Live)10. Rock The House (Live)11. Dracula (Live)12. 19-2000 (Live)13. Punk (Live)14. 5/4 (Reprise) [Live]15. Clint Eastwood (Reprise) [Live]

Demoz – Disc 8

1. 1st Idea2. Shaga Laga3. Genious4. Hand Clapper5. Acoustic 2

