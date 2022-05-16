Gorillaz Plot 2022 North American Tour

Gorillaz have announced a North American tour — their first since 2018 — which will kick off this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Damon Albarn and Company’s 22-date trek launches in Vancouver at Rogers Arena and culminates at FTXArena in Miami on Oct. 23. The virtual act will include the 14-piece Gorillaz live band along with currently unannounced guest performers. EarthGang is set to open the tour through Oct. 19, with Jungle taking the opening slot Oct. 21 and 23.
Last year, the group dropped a massive 20th anniversary box set of their self-titled debut. It followed 2020’s Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez, comprising star-studded singles from their Song Machine series.
Albarn also made a surprise appearance during Billie Eilish’s headlining Coachella set in April along with De La Soul rapper Posdnuos for a performance of Gorillaz’ 2005 Demon Days smash “Feel Good Inc.”
Gorillaz North American Tour Dates
September 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
September 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
September 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
September 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
October 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
October 3 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
October 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
October 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
October 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
October 21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 23 – Miami, FL @ FTXArena