Gorillaz Plot 2022 North American Tour

Gorillaz have announced a North American tour — their first since 2018 — which will kick off this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Damon Albarn and Company’s 22-date trek launches in Vancouver at Rogers Arena and culminates at FTXArena in Miami on Oct. 23. The virtual act will include the 14-piece Gorillaz live band along with currently unannounced guest performers. EarthGang is set to open the tour through Oct. 19, with Jungle taking the opening slot Oct. 21 and 23.

Last year, the group dropped a massive 20th anniversary box set of their self-titled debut. It followed 2020’s Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez, comprising star-studded singles from their Song Machine series.

Albarn also made a surprise appearance during Billie Eilish’s headlining Coachella set in April along with De La Soul rapper Posdnuos for a performance of Gorillaz’ 2005 Demon Days smash “Feel Good Inc.”

Gorillaz North American Tour Dates

September 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

September 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

September 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

October 3 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

October 21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 23 – Miami, FL @ FTXArena