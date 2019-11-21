 Gordon Sondland Mentions A$AP Rocky During Impeachment Hearing – Rolling Stone
Gordon Sondland Recalls A$AP Rocky Discussion With Trump During Impeachment Hearing

EU Ambassador says witnesses mention of the rapper jogged his memory

During Wednesday's impeachment hearing, Gordon Sondland said A$AP Rocky was "primarily discussed" in a July phone call with President Trump.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland said that A$AP Rocky was “primarily discussed” during a July phone call with President Trump while Sondland was in a Kiev restaurant. At the time, the rapper was being detained in Sweden. Sondland revealed details about the conversation during his testimony at the House impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Sondland, who did not mention the July call in his initial deposition, said his memory of the conversation was jogged after other witnesses referenced the rapper being discussed. “Other witnesses have recently shared their recollection of overhearing the call,” he said during the hearing. “It’s true that the president speaks loudly at times and it is also true — I think we primarily discussed A$AP Rocky.”

In July, the rapper was arrested in Sweden and charged with assault following an altercation with two men in the street. Later that month, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reached out to Trump to intervene. In August, A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault In Sweden, but did not face additional jail time.

Sondland recalled that he was in a restaurant in Kiev, and added, “I have no reason to doubt that this conversation included the subject of investigations.”

Earlier this month, U.S. diplomat David Holmes testified that he had overheard Sondland and Trump discussing A$AP Rocky as well as hearing them discuss a possible Ukrainian investigation into the Bidens.

