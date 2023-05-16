Gordon Lightfoot’s Final Album Will Be Released in July

A live album by prolific Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died on May 1 at age 84, will be released July 14.

At Royal Albert Hall is being billed as his final album, and was recorded at Lightfoot’s seventh appearance at London’s treasured venue in 2016. The double album includes many of his biggest hits, including “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Early Morning Rain,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” and more. Songs that have never appeared on previous live records, including “Beautiful” and “Don Quixote” are also featured, with performances by Rick Haynes on bass, Barry Keane on drums, Mike Heffernan on keys, and Carter Lancaster on guitar.

Lightfoot’s new work is described as “an unembellished live mix of that nights’ performance, without edits, overdubs, remixing or re-sequencing. It captures every song performed in the order they were played, right down to the encore,” according to his label.

Earlier this month, Billy Joel paid tribute to Lightfoot by performing the songwriting legend’s “Sundown” at the Piano Man’s monthly visit to Madison Square Garden. “You might know him from the hit records he had,” Joel told the audience before diving into a minute-long rendition of the iconic 1974 track. “I want to say ‘thank you,’ and rest in peace Gordon Lightfoot.”

At Royal Albert Hall track list:

Disc One

“The Watchman’s Gone”

“Sea of Tranquility”

“Now and Then”

“All the Lovely Ladies”

“Drifters”

“A Painter Passing Through”

“Christian Island”

“Rainy Day People”

“Shadows”

“Beautiful”

“Carefree Highway”

“Did She Mention My Name”

“Ribbon of Darkness”

“Sundown” Trending ‘Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)’: Why Taylor Swift Shouldn’t Rewrite Her Own History The C-Word Is Everywhere Right Now — And Not in a Bad Way Taylor Swift Defends Fan From Security Guard at Philadelphia Show Giuliani Smears Former Assistant After She Accuses Him of Repeated Sexual Assault

Disc Two

“Sweet Guinevere”

“The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”

“Never Too Close”

“Don Quixote”

“Minstrel of the Dawn”

“I’d Rather Press On”

“Let It Ride”

“If You Could Read My Mind”

“Restless”

“Baby Step Back”

“Early Morning Rain”

“Waiting for You”