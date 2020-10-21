Watch Gord Downie’s Animated Video for ‘River Don’t Care’

Shortly after the release of late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie’s posthumous album Away Is Mine, the video for “River Don’t Care” has dropped.

Created by Toronto artist Alex Macleod, the video features a vivid hotel room slowly overgrown with fauna and coral life, in a style described in the release as The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou meets Schitt’s Creek. “I don’t care about nature/Nature don’t care about it,” Downie sings. “I throw all I had at it/Ineffable shit, the pain, the blood and spit.”

Away Is Mine marks Downie’s first posthumous album, recorded in July 2017, months before the frontman died from brain cancer at the age of 53. The album was made at the Tragically Hip’s studio in Bath, Ontario, with guitarist, co-writer and long-time friend Josh Finlayson. It was produced and mixed by Nyles Spencer, and featured Downie’s son, Lou, Travis Good of the Sadies, and Dave “Billy Ray” Koster.

“This won’t be his last release, but these are the final 10 songs Gord sang before he passed away,” Downie’s brother, Patrick, said in a statement. “The last time he ever sang into a mic. That’s pretty special to us.”

“We feel so blessed for this opportunity,” Patrick and Finlayson added. “Simply described as gratitude. Grateful for another gift from Gord. A gift that has been our beautiful companion and an unintended source of solace in the face of life without him. May it lift you up and carry you onwards and upwards always and forever. Away Is Mine. Away Is Yers.”