Google Doodle Celebrates Avicii on Producer’s 32nd Birthday

Google is celebrating late music producer and DJ Avicii’s 32nd birthday with a new Google Doodle that will appear in over 46 countries. The Doodle is accompanied by a music video illustrating important moments in Avicii’s life.

The Google Doodle falls during the same week as World Suicide Prevention Week to commemorate the life and work of Avicii, born Tim Bergling. The Doodle was created by artist Alyssa Winans, who based the short video on Avicii’s song “Wake me Up” with sketched scenes from his life.

Avicii died by suicide in April of 2018, at age 28. In 2019, the producer’s family launched the Tim Bergling Foundation to raise money and awareness for an array of causes, starting with those related to mental illness and suicide prevention. His posthumous album Tim arrived the same year, featuring contributions from Chris Martin, Imagine Dragons and more.

A biography of Avicii, approved by the DJ’s family, will be published in North America on November 16th via Mobius. Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii was written by Swedish journalist Måns Mosesson, who interviewed Avicii’s family, friends, and colleagues for the book. To better chronicle Avicii’s career, Mosesson also retraced some of Bergling’s global journey, venturing from Stockholm, Sweden, to EDM hotspots like Miami, Ibiza, and Los Angeles. The book will also delve into his struggles with mental health and addiction.

Along with the publication of Tim, a museum dedicated to Avicii’s life and music is set to open in Stockholm this year, although an official date has yet to be announced. The “Avicii Experience” will feature a mix of memorabilia, previously unseen photos and videos, and troves of unreleased music.