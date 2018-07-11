Good Charlotte to Lead Press Freedom Concert in Maryland

One month after a deadly shooting targeted a Maryland newspaper, Good Charlotte will perform at an Annapolis music festival celebrating press freedom.

The still-in-the-works festival will take place July 28th, exactly one month after a shooter opened fire on the Annapolis office of the Capital Gazette, killing five employees.

The founding members of Good Charlotte, including brothers Joel and Benji Madden, formed the band while students at a nearby La Plata, Maryland high school.

“I don’t know what we can bring to it, other than we just want to be involved in supporting the city,” Benji Madden told the Capital Gazette of the fest. “Obviously, we’re all shocked [from the shooting]. We’re all kind of speechless. These are moments when you really don’t know what to do to help.”

While Good Charlotte are the only confirmed act so far, city spokeswoman Susan O’Brien said she’s trying to recruit Beyoncé, who has a concert scheduled at FedEx Field outside Baltimore the same day.

“All I’m saying is that Beyoncé is performing later on just down the street,” O’Brien told the Capital Gazette. “So if she wants to swing by and sing a couple of songs…”

O’Brien added that, with the festival just three weeks out, City Hall staffers are scrambling to lock up musical acts and speakers as well as figuring out other logistical issues.

“Basically it’s going to come together fast and furious, and everyone is working on a little bit of this and that,” O’Brien told the Capital Gazette.