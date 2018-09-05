Rolling Stone
Good Charlotte Tackle Immigrants’ Struggle in ‘Prayers’ Video

Madden brothers examine Los Angelenos living under constant fear of I.C.E. in latest ‘Generation Rx’ clip

Good Charlotte show the plight of immigrants living under the threat of I.C.E. in the band’s new video for “Prayers,” the latest single off their upcoming album Generation Rx.

“The video profiles a real life friend of the band and his parents as they work hard and contribute to their community even though they are under constant threat of deportation by I.C.E,” the band said of the track. “Despite everything they are up against, they remain optimistic and proud to call themselves American.”

The “Prayers” video documents the family life of an unnamed punk music-loving Los Angeleno and his concern for his hard-working parents, who are under constant threat from I.C.E. At video’s end, Good Charlotte reveal that the budget for the “Prayers” video was donated to RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

Generation Rx arrives September 14th. The Madden brothers previously unveiled the album’s first single “Actual Pain.”

