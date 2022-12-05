Goo Goo Dolls Plot ‘Big Night Out’ Summer Tour With O.A.R.

Fans of alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls will soon get to see their favorite band on tour — and also see O.A.R join them as a supporting act. On Monday, the rock bands announced a massive summer tour starting in July 2023.

“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.” said John Rzeznik in a press release. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!!!”

The bands will kick off their tour in Florida at Tampa’s Coachman Park before making stops through New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, before ending their run in Southern California.

“After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together,” said O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge. “We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”

With the new tour, Goo Goo Dolls will partner with Joe Torre Safe at Home, a nonprofit that provides healing and education services for children who’ve survived domestic violence and child abuse. Rzeznik’s band went on tour this year to support their 2021 LP Rarities.

The summer tour will support Goo Goo Dolls’ 2022 LP Chaos In Bloom, which was led by songs such as “Yeah, I Like You,” “You Are the Answer,” and “Going Crazy.” O.A.R. also dropped the album, The Arcade, earlier this year, featuring songs such as “In the Clouds” and “Alive.”

Rzeznik — who joined Demi Lovato for a performance of GGD’s hit “Iris” in October — will also perform an acoustic set at iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

Jul 24 – Tampa, FL @ Coachman Park

Jul 26 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Jul 27 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul 29 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 01 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug 02 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug 04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion

Aug 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Aug 09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

Aug 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata

Aug 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Aug 19 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 22 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Aug 30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug 31 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

Sep 02 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

Sep 03 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

Sep 04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 06 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep 07 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater *without O.A.R.




