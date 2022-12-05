Goo Goo Dolls Plot ‘Big Night Out’ Summer Tour With O.A.R.
Fans of alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls will soon get to see their favorite band on tour — and also see O.A.R join them as a supporting act. On Monday, the rock bands announced a massive summer tour starting in July 2023.
“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.” said John Rzeznik in a press release. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!!!”
The bands will kick off their tour in Florida at Tampa’s Coachman Park before making stops through New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, before ending their run in Southern California.
“After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together,” said O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge. “We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”
With the new tour, Goo Goo Dolls will partner with Joe Torre Safe at Home, a nonprofit that provides healing and education services for children who’ve survived domestic violence and child abuse. Rzeznik’s band went on tour this year to support their 2021 LP Rarities.
The summer tour will support Goo Goo Dolls’ 2022 LP Chaos In Bloom, which was led by songs such as “Yeah, I Like You,” “You Are the Answer,” and “Going Crazy.” O.A.R. also dropped the album, The Arcade, earlier this year, featuring songs such as “In the Clouds” and “Alive.”
Rzeznik — who joined Demi Lovato for a performance of GGD’s hit “Iris” in October — will also perform an acoustic set at iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.’s tour
Jul 24 – Tampa, FL @ Coachman Park
Jul 26 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
Jul 27 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul 29 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 01 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Aug 02 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
Aug 04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion
Aug 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
Aug 09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
Aug 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata
Aug 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Aug 19 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug 22 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug 25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug 26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Aug 30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug 31 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
Sep 02 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
Sep 03 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
Sep 04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 06 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep 07 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R.
