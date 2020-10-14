Goo Goo Dolls Announce Full-Scale Livestream Concert

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform hits from throughout their catalog during a livestream concert set for October 24th.

The gig, livestreamed via FanTracks, will feature a full-scale production and multi-camera viewing and — to make it more like an actual concert experience — a virtual merch table and fan meet and greet.

Tickets for the livestream concert go on sale Thursday, October 15th via Goo Goo Dolls’ Inner Machine fan club, followed by a general on-sale Friday.

A week after the livestream, Goo Goo Dolls will release their first-ever holiday album It’s Christmas All Over on October 30th. Recorded in lockdown, the seasonal LP features covers of Christmas classics — like “Let It Snow” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” — as well as two new original songs, including recent single “This Is Christmas.” The album was produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Brad Fernquist, and Jimmy McGorman.

Pandemic permitting, Goo Goo Dolls will embark on a 2021 tour that kicks off at the San Diego County Fair Summer Concert Series on June 21st, making stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 28th and Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on August 6th. They’ll conclude in Vienna, Virginia, on August 17th.