Goo Goo Dolls Prep Holiday Album ‘It’s Christmas All Over’

Goo Goo Dolls have announced their first-ever holiday album, It’s Christmas All Over, out October 30th via Warner Records.

Recorded in lockdown, It’s Christmas All Over features covers of Christmas classics as well as two new original songs. The album was produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman.

Goo Goo Dolls released Miracle Pill, their 12th studio album, last year. A recent deluxe edition features the bonus tracks “Just a Man,” “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together.” Earlier this month, the band dropped a live version of their single “Fearless” from last year’s tour, performed at Michigan’s Kalamazoo State Theatre.

Rezeznik recently performed Miracle Pill songs for Rolling Stone‘s In My Room series. “I hope you’re all good feeling good, we’re all gonna get through this together, stay safe,” he said from his home in New Jersey.

Following a livestream set at the Chartway American Music Festival on September 5th, the band will embark on a 2021 tour next summer. They’ll kick off at the San Diego County Fair Summer Concert Series on June 21st, making stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 28th and Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on August 6th. They’ll conclude in Vienna, Virginia, on August 17th.

Tickets are on sale now.