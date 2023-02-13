Goo Goo Dolls Expand ‘Big Night Out’ Tour With Fitz and the Tantrums

Goo Goo Dolls are keeping the party going all summer long on their expansive Big Night Out tour. Originally announced in December with 32 scheduled dates, the stretch on the road set to begin in July will now accommodate 13 additional dates with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums.

The newly added second leg will pick up on Sept. 12 in Eugene, Oregon. Goo Goo Dolls will make stops in Idaho Falls, Casper, Camdenton, Omaha, Decatur, Ashville, Portsmouth, Bangor, and more before wrapping on Sept. 30 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

General sale for the new dates begins Friday, Feb. 17, except for the Omaha, Nebraska show, which will receive a separate on-sale. Additional information and complete tour dates for Goo Goo Dolls shows supported by Fitz and the Tantrums, and O.A.R. can be found on the rock band’s official website.

The Big Night Out tour will support Goo Goo Dolls’ 2022 album Chaos In Bloom, which featured “Yeah, I Like You,” “You Are the Answer,” and “Going Crazy.” Fitz and the Tantrums join the tour, having recently released their latest album, Let Yourself Free, in November.

Goo Goo Dolls The Big Night Out Summer Tour

Sept. 12 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 14 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center

Sept. 15 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Sept. 16 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Sept. 18 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sept. 22 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro

Sept. 24 – Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sept. 27 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sept. 29 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion