Goo Goo Dolls Expand ‘Big Night Out’ Tour With Fitz and the Tantrums

Originally announced in December with 32 scheduled dates, the tour set to begin in July will now accommodate 13 additional dates
STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 07, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Scott Legato/Getty Images

Goo Goo Dolls are keeping the party going all summer long on their expansive Big Night Out tour. Originally announced in December with 32 scheduled dates, the stretch on the road set to begin in July will now accommodate 13 additional dates with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums.

The newly added second leg will pick up on Sept. 12 in Eugene, Oregon. Goo Goo Dolls will make stops in Idaho Falls, Casper, Camdenton, Omaha, Decatur, Ashville, Portsmouth, Bangor, and more before wrapping on Sept. 30 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

General sale for the new dates begins Friday, Feb. 17, except for the Omaha, Nebraska show, which will receive a separate on-sale. Additional information and complete tour dates for Goo Goo Dolls shows supported by Fitz and the Tantrums, and O.A.R. can be found on the rock band’s official website.

The Big Night Out tour will support Goo Goo Dolls’ 2022 album Chaos In Bloom, which featured “Yeah, I Like You,” “You Are the Answer,” and “Going Crazy.” Fitz and the Tantrums join the tour, having recently released their latest album, Let Yourself Free, in November.

Goo Goo Dolls The Big Night Out Summer Tour

Sept. 12 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater 

Sept. 14 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center 

Sept. 15 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark 

Sept. 16 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center 

Sept. 18 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater 

Sept. 20 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove 

Sept. 22 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater 

Sept. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro 

Sept. 24 – Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater 

Sept. 26 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit 

Sept. 27 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion 

Sept. 29 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater 

Sept. 30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 

