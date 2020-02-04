Goo Goo Dolls Preview Summer Tour With ‘Autumn Leaves’ Video

Multi-platinum alt-rockers Goo Goo Dolls are plotting to hit the road this summer in support of their 2019 album, Miracle Pill.

The Buffalo band teased their upcoming North American run on Tuesday morning with a brand new video for the song “Autumn Leaves.”

The latest single off their pop-facing LP, “Autumn Leaves” is a stirring piano rock ballad that culminates in a mighty farewell. The video was filmed during a live concert last November at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “Life is change, we move on,” sings Johnny Rzeznik; the drama builds, then dissipates, as he mentally prepares to drift away from a loved one: “Where you go, I hope the summer goes along.”

Bound together by music since 1986, founding guitarist-vocalist Rzeznik and bassist-vocalist Robby Takac have recorded 12 albums under the Goo Goo Dolls moniker. How exactly have they managed to write new material and tour so frequently over the past three decades? “Robbie and I grew up in very blue-collar working-class town,” Rzeznik tells Rolling Stone. “That same work ethic applies to whatever we do in life. We respect each other’s boundaries and we have learned over the years to get along, or ignore each other when we need to.”

Goo Goo Dolls will be joined this summer by fellow rock radio veterans Lifehouse and Canadian singer-songwriter Forest Blakk. “We’re putting together a really exciting show that will include the staples, new material, and a few curveballs,” says Rzeznik, perhaps hinting at an early Nineties deep cut (or two). “We can’t wait to see all of our friends and fans we have made over the years and hopefully make some new friends this summer.”

Presales for the summer tour begin today at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th. A complete list of ticket options can be found at GooGooDolls.com.

Goo Goo Dolls 2020 North American Tour Dates

July 23 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

July 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 5 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 2 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre