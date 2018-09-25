Watch GoldLink, Miguel Wreak Supernatural Terror in ‘Got Friends’ Video

Rising D.C. rapper GoldLink and Miguel turn a mundane night into a nightmare in the new video for “Got Friends.”

The Christian Sutton-directed clip begins with an extended sequence set inside a diner. A trio of women walk into the restaurant, order and eat, while Miguel and GoldLink attempt to spit some game and grab their attention – though they ultimately fail. As the women drive away, the camera pans to an ominous “missing” poster that includes the faces of Miguel and GoldLink, along with several other men.

“Got Friends” finally kicks in on the car radio as the trio drive to a party, but after they arrive, one of the women is flung into the air and dropped to the ground. When her friends investigate her body, they discover two bite marks on her neck. A moment later, GoldLink appears as a snarling vampire to claim his next victim. The clip closes with Miguel floating in the air with one of the women as he cooly croons the “Got Friends” hook.

GoldLink released “Got Friends” earlier this month, marking his first solo single in 2018. The rapper also recently teamed with Diplo and Mark Ronson’s Silk City project for “Got Loud,” which also features Desiigner. GoldLink released his debut album, At What Cost, last year.