Rolling Stone
GoldLink Brings the Dancehall Vibes With ‘Zulu Screams’ on ‘Fallon’

The rapper is joined by Maleek Berry for the late night performance

GoldLink appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his single “Zulu Screams” with special guest Maleek Berry, who features on the track. Along with a group of dancers, the duo transformed the late night show’s stage in a raucous dancehall complete with red and green lights and a moon-themed backdrop.

As the pair performs the fast-talking song, the dancers move in rhythm to the track, which evolves from a thumping beat to a sultry pulse. The track comes off GoldLink’s new album Diaspora, which dropped at midnight on June 12th. The album, a follow-up to 2017’s At What Cost, also includes collaborations with Khalid, Wizkid and Tyler, The Creator.

The rapper announced Diaspora via Hailey Bieber’s Instagram. The cover art for the album features singer Justine Skye and was photographed by Bieber herself.

DIASPORA – 6.12.19 – SHOT BY HAILEY BIEBER

GoldLink will be touring in the U.S. this fall, including performances at Afropunk  Brooklyn and Deep Tropics Festival in Nashville. He will perform as part of Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR tour, opening the North American dates. Tickets for the shows are currently on sale.

