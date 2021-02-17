See Gojira’s Trippy Video for Heavy Headbanger ‘Born for One Thing’

Gojira sing about taming and facing their fears on “Born for One Thing,” the heavy and heady lead single form their upcoming album, Fortitude, which will come out on April 30th.
The video for the track takes place in a natural history museum where a man takes a pill and morphs into a girl before running away from a security guard. In another chamber of the museum, the French metal crew performs the song with all of its ebbing and flowing grit and a surprising amount of unheadbangable rhythms.
“We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” vocalist-guitarist Joe Duplantier said of the song in a statement. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”
Duplantier produced and recorded the album at his studio in Ridgewood, Queens, and Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine) mixed it. The group previously teased the record with the release of an animated video for the album’s “Another World.”
The band hopes to hit the road later this year to tour in support of Fortitude with Deftones. They have U.S. dates in August and September on the books, although they plan on touring Europe in late May. It’s safe to assume, however, that all tour dates are subject to the state of vaccine rollouts around the world.
Fortitude Tracklist
1. “Born for One Thing”
2. “Amazonia”
3. “Another World”
4. “Hold On”
5. “New Found”
6. “Fortitude”
7. “The Chant”
8. “Sphinx”
9. “Into the Storm”
10. “The Trails”
11. “Grind”
Gojira tour dates:
August 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell
August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh
September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center