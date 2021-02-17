See Gojira’s Trippy Video for Heavy Headbanger ‘Born for One Thing’

Gojira sing about taming and facing their fears on “Born for One Thing,” the heavy and heady lead single form their upcoming album, Fortitude, which will come out on April 30th.

The video for the track takes place in a natural history museum where a man takes a pill and morphs into a girl before running away from a security guard. In another chamber of the museum, the French metal crew performs the song with all of its ebbing and flowing grit and a surprising amount of unheadbangable rhythms.

“We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” vocalist-guitarist Joe Duplantier said of the song in a statement. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”

Duplantier produced and recorded the album at his studio in Ridgewood, Queens, and Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine) mixed it. The group previously teased the record with the release of an animated video for the album’s “Another World.”

The band hopes to hit the road later this year to tour in support of Fortitude with Deftones. They have U.S. dates in August and September on the books, although they plan on touring Europe in late May. It’s safe to assume, however, that all tour dates are subject to the state of vaccine rollouts around the world.

Fortitude Tracklist

1. “Born for One Thing”

2. “Amazonia”

3. “Another World”

4. “Hold On”

5. “New Found”

6. “Fortitude”

7. “The Chant”

8. “Sphinx”

9. “Into the Storm”

10. “The Trails”

11. “Grind”

Gojira tour dates:

August 12 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center