Gojira Aim to Uplift Your Monday Morning With ‘The Chant’

Days before the release of their new album Fortitude, Gojira dropped the energetic new single “The Chant.”

The track clocks in at just over five minutes, kicking off with sweeping vocals the band described as a “healing ritual.” Joe Duplantier commented on the track: “Let this chant ring in your bones and lift you up.”

Fortitude — the band’s seventh LP — arrives on Friday. They also shared a teaser for “The Chant” video, which will premiere on the album’s release day. It features monks meditating across images of Duplantier belting the lyrics.

“The Chant” follows the singles “Another World,” “Born for One Thing,” “Amazonia,” and “Into the Storm.” Earlier this month, Gojira announced a charitable campaign lasting through April. It features an auction of items — from an autographed Slash top hat to a painting from Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg — in collaboration with the digital platform Propeller. They also announced a limited edition print, with proceeds benefiting the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB).