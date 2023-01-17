Mastodon and Gojira Announce ‘The Mega-Monsters’ Co-Headlining Tour
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Gojira and Mastodon — the band, not the Twitter replacement website — are teaming up for an upcoming co-headlining “Mega-Monsters” tour. Lorna Shore will join for all dates of the two-leg trek scheduled to begin in April.
The heavy-metal-meets-heavy-rock tour will span 35 dates beginning with a show at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 18. Mastodon and Gojira will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Richmond, New York, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Denver, and more cities.
General sale for the Mega-Monsters tour begins on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time via both Gorija and Mastodon‘s websites.
Mastodon join the tour in support of their latest studio album Hushed and Grim, released as a double album in 2021. Gojira will perform songs from their seventh studio album, 2021’s Fortitude, which features the single “Into the Storm.”
Trending
Gojira & Mastodon The Mega-Monsters Tour
LEG 1
April 18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
April 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin
April 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
April 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
May 2 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
May 4 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
May 5 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 7 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
May 9 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
May 11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
LEG 2
Aug. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
Aug. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
Aug. 12 – New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
Aug. 13 – Syracuse, NY @ OneCenter
Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 18 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Aug. 19 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
Aug. 20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
Aug. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe
Aug. 26 – Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater
Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Waite Park Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Aug. 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater