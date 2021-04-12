Gojira Release Fiery Single ‘Into the Storm’ Ahead of New Album ‘Fortitude’

Gojira have released “Into the Storm,” the fourth single from their upcoming album Fortitude. The Grammy-nominated band will release their latest LP on April 30th via Roadrunner Records.

“This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience,” Gojira vocalist and guitarist Joe Duplantier said. “Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. Laws will follow!”

“Into the Storm” follows on the heels of “Amazonia,” which saw Gojira taking stock of the environmental crisis affecting the Amazon and its indigenous communities. Coinciding with the single, the band launched a fundraising initiative to benefit the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), an indigenous-owned NGO that advocates for the environmental and cultural rights of the Amazon tribes.

“We don’t want to just release a song called ‘Amazonia’ — we want to do something on top of that,” Duplantier explained. “We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.”

Additionally, in partnership with the digital platform Propeller, Gojira are curating a month-long charitable campaign featuring an auction of one-of-a-kind items from the band and their friends, as well as a raffle where fans can donate to be entered for a chance to win a hand customized signature Joe Duplantier guitar. Other auction items include a snare drum that Deftones’ Abe Cunningham used in the recording of the band’s debut album Adrenaline, a painting from Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg, an autographed bass used by Justin Chancellor from Tool, a signed book from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and more. Current auction listings can be found at propeller.la/gojira.