Gojira Share ‘Another World,’ First New Song in Four Years

Gojira have shared their new animated video for the standalone single “Another World,” the French metal band’s first new music in four years.

“It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World,’” Gojira’s Joe Duplantier said of the song in a statement. “Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet of the Apes… ‘Another World’!”

The animated video sees the Gojira members portraying scientists cooped up in a lab within a virus-stricken world. They brainstorm several methods of escaping this world — including constructing a wormhole — before building a spaceship and rocketing out of here. In the end, like in Planet of the Apes, they wind up back on Earth millenniums in the future.

The metal act last released their sixth album Magma in 2016. In addition to “Another World,” Gojira also detailed their rescheduled 2021 U.S. tour dates opening for Deftones.

August 12 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater

September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds