Gojira Share ‘Another World,’ First New Song in Four Years

Gojira have shared their new animated video for the standalone single “Another World,” the French metal band’s first new music in four years.
“It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World,’” Gojira’s Joe Duplantier said of the song in a statement. “Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet of the Apes… ‘Another World’!”
The animated video sees the Gojira members portraying scientists cooped up in a lab within a virus-stricken world. They brainstorm several methods of escaping this world — including constructing a wormhole — before building a spaceship and rocketing out of here. In the end, like in Planet of the Apes, they wind up back on Earth millenniums in the future.
The metal act last released their sixth album Magma in 2016. In addition to “Another World,” Gojira also detailed their rescheduled 2021 U.S. tour dates opening for Deftones.
August 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell
August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater
September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion
September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds