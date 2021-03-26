Gojira Rage Against Deforestation in New ‘Amazonia’ Video

Gojira rattle the rainforests on their new track “Amazonia,” which will appear on their upcoming Fortitude record, out April 30th. “There’s fire in the sky/You’re in the Amazon,” frontman Joe Duplantier sings over floor-shaking drums, guitar, and didgeridoo, “The greatest miracle is burning to the ground.” The video takes it all a step further and shows burning forests and indigenous people dancing.

The band is donating proceeds from the song to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (AIPB), an organization that fights for the rights of tribes in the country. Those who live along the Amazon have suffered from deforestation, reduced land, and forced labor, among other harassments.

The group is also holding an auction to raise funds for the AIPB. One of the most notable items is a one-of-a-kind Charvel guitar that features Duplantier’s engraving-by-hand of a bird on its body. Another is a bass, which Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and his wife, Chloe, have donated that also features an engraving of a bird on it. A video the Trujillos released shows the couple autographing the instrument. There are also items donated by Slayer, Sepultura, Lamb of God, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Gojira previously teased Fortitude with the video for the album’s “Born for One Thing.” “We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” Duplantier said at the time of the song’s meaning. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”